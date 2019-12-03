Coach: Brett Senff, 13th year
Last year: 11-2 in conference, 16-9 overall
Key returners: Chase Cornett, sr., 6-5, post; Grayson Eaton, sr., 6-7, post/wing; Caeden Flynn, sr., 6-0, guard; Gavin Moore, jr., 6-0, guard.
Key newcomers: Treyton Wilbur, jr., 6-3, wing/guard; Gaige Berow, jr., 6-3, post; Alek Miller, jr., 6-0, guard; Michael Aggergaard, jr., 6-0, guard; Cam Berow, soph., 5-10, guard.
Outlook: The biggest news concerning the Seahawks might be where they will play their home games this season — in their own gym.
“We have a home,” Senff said. “The kids finally get to play in their own gym and have their own locker rooms.”
And it’s a talented group taking the floor, led by a trio of veteran seniors.
“They (Cornett, Eaton and Fynn) bring back a lot of experience,” Senff said. “They been through the ups and downs of the season and the playoffs.”
Senff emphasizes defense.
“Our defensive philosophy will never change,” he said. “We want to be the hardest workers out there on defense.”
Senff is impressed with the shape his squad is in, saying the playerse participated in a running program.
“Offensively, we want to be very unselfish. We want everyone to touch the ball. This team shares it well.”
Anacortes returns its leading scorer in Eaton, who also led the team in 3-point shooting percentage. Flynn returns to run the offense from his point guard position while Cornett will be a force on the inside.
When it comes to the competition, Senff said Burlington-Edison has a very good team that is poised to finish at or near the top of the conference.
“Lynden is always tough,” he said. “Lakewood will be good. Blaine with (Brett) Farrar (former coach at Sedro-Woolley) is up there. They were young last year and still got some wins.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.