As the girls basketball season gets going this year, the team is focusing on a positive attitude and making sure it competes in every game.
"We have four returning starters and six seniors, so a good amount of kids with previous varsity experience," head coach Nate Dunham said in an email.
The team played Tuesday to kick off the season, but results were not available at press time. Next, the team hosts two games in a row, one with La Conner at 7:15 p.m. Thursday and one with Meridian at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5. It plays at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Mount Baker, and then the Tiger-Hawk game with Burlington-Edison is at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.
Key returners this year are seniors Camryn Kerr, Rosie Hudson, Aaliyah Hargrove, Breann Morgenthaler, Kloee Borlin and Gessica Oliver, Dunham said in his email.
A key newcomer to the squad this year is sophomore Regan Hunt.
Last year, the team finished the season with a 9-12 record and fell to Cedarcrest in its third district game to end its season.
"Our goals this year are to compete every time we step on the court, have fun together and get better at handling things that are hard," Dunham said in his email.
This year, the team is focusing on working together on the court, he said.
"We are continuing our process of understanding how to react seamlessly together as a team to put us in the position to take good shots offensively and force the other team into difficult situations defensively," Dunham said in his email.
Things are looking bright for the team, he said.
"I am really happy with the effort and attitude of all members of our program so far this season," Dunham wrote.
