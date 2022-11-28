This year, the goal for the Anacortes High School boys basketball team is "chemistry and cohesiveness," head coach Brett Senff said.
The focus is being a brotherhood, on and off the court, he said.
The team worked hard this summer, when it get together to practice, and go to tournaments and team camp, Senff said.
"We have a lot of returners and new faces," he said.
This year's key returners are Jacob Hayes, John-Fritz Von Hagel, Braden Thomas, Gabe Eilertsen and Jace Frydenlund.
For newcomers, there are seniors Sam Huff and Hamilton Hunt, juniors Landon Schafer and Cooper Barton, and sophomores Brock Beaner, Brady Beaner and Davis Fogle.
That's a lot of strong players and all of them are varsity worthy, Senff said. Now, the challenge is figuring out which five will start each game.
The coaches will be working on a good rotation, and really focusing on that chemistry and how the players work together on the court.
The team started its season Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. Up next, it hosts Archbishop Murphy at 7:15 p.m. Friday. The team will then travel to play at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at Meridian, and host Mount Baker at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, before hosting the Tiger-Hawk game against Burlington-Edison at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.
To help with team chemistry, the coaching staff brought in Amy Fogle as a varsity assistant. She is strong with fundamentals and is helping everyone focus on team bonding and chemistry, Senff said.
Outside of her knowledge and skill with the game, she is doing great things for how the team interacts and plays together.
"She is adding a different element to our program," Senff said.
As those bonds form, it should become clear how the roles among the team will develop among a group of "really talented players," Senff said.
As the team comes together, it is going to be able to take on anybody in the Northwest Conference, Senff said.
As long as that strong teamwork is in place, the team should make it into the postseason, he said.
Last year, the team had a 9-9 record overall and a 7-7 record in conference. Its season ended after back-to-back losses at the district tournament.
"I'm looking forward to starting a new year with these guys," Senff said.
There are some new, great things being implemented this year, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.