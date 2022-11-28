Anacortes High School boys swim and dive coach Leslie Mix said she's already seen a lot of potential in the first few weeks of practices.
"I am excited for the season," she said in an email.
The team starts the season with the Northwest Conference Relays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Skagit Valley Family YMCA. Then, it will compete at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Burlington-Edison, at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Lynden, and at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at home.
Last season, the team was undefeated in the regular season, then won conference, district and state titles.
Key returners are seniors Joseph Arrington, Zephy Blee, Jacob Dickison, Jonathan Evans, John Hernandez and William McClintock; juniors Darren Bunker and Zach Harris; and sophomores Logan Horr, Caleb Kidd, Finnegan McFarland and Gabe Miller.
Key newcomers are sophomores Rider Barth, Xylo Danielsen, Noah Ketner, Thomas Moriarty and William Peterson; and freshmen Clayton Jacobson, Matthew Lucas, Caleb O'Donnell and William Peterson.
"My goal for the season is for the athletes to have a good time swimming and diving as well as enjoying each other in and out of the pool," Mix said in her email. "Getting better with their skills is always the goal."
There's still time to join the team, Mix said.
"We are always looking for people who are fun to be around and would like to learn the sport of swimming and diving," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.