Five of the seven Anacortes High School wrestlers who went to state last year are back this year and ready to compete.
"We have a very promising outlook this year," coach Michael Lomsdalen said. "We are still a relatively young team, but we have a good, strong core coming back from last year's team. A lot of state experience returning and looking to break through."
The team has put in a lot of work in the offseason, which should help contribute to success this season, he said.
"I think it's all going to really pay off," Lomsdalen said.
Key returners are Rylin Lang, Talin Kerr, Jordan Jopson, Dominic Ellertson, Syler Swain and Garrett Bickley.
New team members this year include Dashiell House, Avery Sykes, Wesley Hunter and Xavier Zamora.
This is one of the biggest teams the program has seen so far, with more than 30 competitors, including four on the girls team, Lomsdalen said.
The wrestling team starts its season at the Edmonds Invite starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. It will then host a meet with Arlington at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, and compete at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Centralia.
"For the boys, our goal this year is to continue to get better, as always, as a team," Lomsdalen said. "We have the potential to crack the top 10 this year at (the state level)."
The season is just starting, but the wrestlers have already shown their commitment to working hard and have been resilient, he said.
"That's all you can ask for as a coach," he said.
On the girls side, the goal is to introduce girls who are relatively new to the sport to how much fun it can be, Lomsdalen said.
They have already shown they are "hard, hard workers" and have already exceeded expectations, he said.
"They are eager to learn," he said. "They ask a lot of questions, which what you want in any athlete."
On the technical side of the sport, Lomsdalen said he wants his wrestlers to always be moving forward and to "be on the attack." That way, the pressure is on the opponents, who then have to react to the Anacortes squad.
Anacortes isn't going to react and instead is going to be on its feat and ready to go when the match starts, Lomsdalen said.
"I'm really excited about our team and the future of Anacortes wrestling," he said. "That future is bright and it's exciting to see all these kids out here and working hard, putting Anacortes wrestling on the map."
