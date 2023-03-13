As the Anacortes High School baseball team kicks off the year, the coaches are looking at where each player would best situated, head coach Pat Swapp said.
"We should have a good year," he wrote in an email. "We've got very high expectations."
Last year, the team went to the state tournament but lost in the first round.
Almost the entire team is back this year, including two all-league players Jacob Hayes and Staely Moore. Both will serve as the top two pitchers on the team. Hayes also earned accolades as a shortstop player last year.
Returners Jonathan Evans and Xavier Pateli "will get a lot of time in the outfield," Moore wrote.
"Toby Esqueda, Jake Andrew, Andrew Van Egdom, Riley Mitchell, Kannin Crews, Reed Myers and Gabriel Bryant can all play multiple positions as well," he said in his email.
As for the newcomers, Jack Metcalf isn't new to the team and played with varsity last year, but he is starting as the team's catcher for the first time. He "is very important for our success," Swapp wrote.
"Bo Mager also is capable of playing several different positions," he said.
This is a very good group, Swapp said.
"I just really enjoy the kids on our team," he said. "I always want to be competitive and win, but I really enjoy being around our team. A lot of these guys, I've coached and known for a long time – I've had a lot in the classroom –and been around them as they've grown up, so it's a group of kids that I like being around and really want good things for."
The team kicked off its season Saturday with a doubleheader against Ellensburg. It won one 3-2 and lost one 5-3.
In the first game, Ellensburg scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Anacortes took a 3-0 lead on an RBI groundout by Xavier Pateli and a two-run double by Jonathan Evans.
Moore pitched 4 1/3 innings of no-hit baseball for the Seahawks.
In the second game, Anacortes scored a run in the ninth inning to win.
Riley Mitchell drove in pinch-runner Ethan Sperb with a double to deep left for the winning run.
Hayes went the first four innings, giving up just one run. Andrew pitched the final five innings.
Pateli doubled to drive in a run for the Seahawks in the second inning, while Mager scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.
Up next, it plays Cedar Park Christian at 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Saturday at home. Then, it hosts Sedro-Woolley at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21.
As the season goes on, two things are clear, Swapp said.
"We will play hard and have fun," he wrote.
