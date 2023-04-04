After a series of challenges last year that included a smaller group of golfers and flooding on the golf course that hit the team hard, the boys golf team is back this year and ready to compete, according to Head Coach Chris McKnight.
The team has 16 athletes this year, a bounce back to pre-COVID-19 pandemic numbers, McKnight said.
That team includes five seniors and four freshman, as well as two juniors, Bailey Carr and Garrett Smith, who are new to the team this year but have golfing experience.
Smith just earned the top spot on the varsity team, McKnight said.
"Like any year, I am just excited to share my love of the game with the kids," McKnight wrote in an email. "Golf is a special sport and I love watching kids slowly get 'the bug' to golf as much as possible. More specifically I am very excited to have a full varsity squad and competition for spots on varsity. Getting kids with similar skill competing for spots on varsity makes each practice that much more intentional and fun."
Key returners this season include Derek Betts, Coleman Goss, Aaron Johnson, Drew Doyle, Luke Hellam and Bruce Gaddie.
In addition to Smith and Carr, another key newcomer is freshman Cam Harriman.
This year, McKnight is working with volunteer assistant coaches Minh Harriman and Braedon Armstrong.
The team hosted the Northwest Conference at its home course, the Swinomish Golf Links on March 28.
Burlington-Edison took the win, with a record-setting team score of 358.
Anacortes carded 519 as a team, with Smith shooting a 93 and Betts shooting a 99. Both were personal best scores. Betts broke 100 for the first time during this match, McKnight said in his email.
"I am happy that was able to happen for Derek on his own home course as a senior," McKnight wrote.
Cam Harriman couldn't play that day, so Johnson competed at a varsity level for the first time.
During the meet, Goss had a rough start, with 20 over on his first four holes, but he was able to bring that down to 14 over the next 14 holes, McKnight said.
"I am really happy to see golfers able to pull themselves up out of the doldrums," he wrote.
Carr finished the match with 110 points, and Doyle shot 111. Both "have better scores in their future," McKnight said.
Swinomish Golf Links allows Anacortes and La Conner teams to use their course free of charge, McKnight said in his email. Course owners deserve a "massive shout-out," he said.
"We could not do what we do without their generosity," McKnight wrote.
Up next, the team competes again at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Homestead Golf Course.
"Golf has a stereotype of being a snobby, wealthy sport," McKnight wrote. "While this is true in some cases, high school golf at a public school does not fit that stereotype. I am always looking for donations of golf equipment and fundraising to send kids to tournaments. I believe anyone should have the opportunity to play golf no matter the socioeconomic status."
