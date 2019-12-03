Coach: Leslie Mix
Returners: James Drew, sr. (freestyle, butterfly); Jacob Erickson, sr. (freestyle, backstroke); Sam Hardesty, sr. (backstroke, freestyle); Jacob Hoxie, sr. (all events); Beau Omdal, sr. (all events); Josh Digweed, jr. (all events); Noah Masten, jr. (all events); Cooper Nichols, jr. (freestyle, backstroke); Josh Ocampo, jr. (all events); Spencer Arrington, sr. (freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke); Conner Cunningham, jr. (all events); Luc Diaz McGowan, jr. (diving); Logan Hanrahan, sr., (diving); Ryan Horr, soph. (all events); Ethan Niessner, soph. (all events).
Newcomers: Gabriel Apple, sr. (diving); Joseph Arrington, fr. (backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle); Derek Betts, fr. (backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle); Zephyr Blee, fr. (diving); Bryan Brar, fr. (backstroke, freestyle); Isaac Briefer, fr. (backstroke, freestyle); Jacob Dickison, fr. (backstroke, freestyle); Sean Dyer, fr. (backstroke, freestyle); Henry Edge, soph. (backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle); Peter Foote, fr. (all events); Nicholas Furin, soph. (freestyle); Chason Gudmundson, soph. (backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle); Thomas Harris, fr. (all events); John Hernandez, fr. (backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle); Will McClintock, fr. (backstroke, freestyle); Fletcher Olson, fr. (diving); Max Olson, fr. (backstroke, freestyle); Matthew Rutz, fr. (backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle); Jacob Tallering, fr. (diving).
Outlook: The Seahawks return a solid group from last year’s Class 2A state runner-up team.
The group includes seniors Omdal, Hoxie, Drew and Erickson.
At last year’s state meet, Omdal was fourth in both the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle; Hoxie was third in the 200 individual medley and fourth in the 100 breastroke; Drew was ninth in the 50 freestyle and 12th in the 100 freestyle; and Erickson was sixth in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle.
Others returners who qualified for the state meet last season are Horr, Hanrahan, Diaz McGowan and Masten.
The team, which includes 19 newcomers, is the largest Mix has ever had.
“(Those) new to competitive swimming are learning fast and having a great time,” she said. “It will be fun to see them race when the time comes. I expect big things from this team.”
Hanrahan and Diaz McGowan are two of the betters divers in the program. There are six divers in all.
“The divers are learning really fast and making it difficult to guess which will be the top four at the end of the season,” Mix said.
Last season, the Seahawks finished second in the state meet to Olympic High School — 293 points to 265.
