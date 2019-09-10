Tennis
File photo

Logan Hilyer practices last year with the Seahawks. He’s back again this year as one of almost 50 players on the team.

Coach: Brad Moore (fourth year)

Key returners: Ben Fountain, jr.; Anthony Anderson, sr.; Logan Hilyer, jr.; Bridger Wakely, soph.; Hayden Long, jr.

Key newcomers: Matthew Rutz, fr.; William Waldrop, soph.; John Collins, jr.; Colin Bunker, jr.

Outlook: The Seahawks have had a large turnout with nearly 50 players in the program.

But they were hit hard by graduation, leaving them with only one senior this season.

“We will be very young compared to the rest of the league,” Moore said.

But the youth — and the turnout Moore said is the largest in the history of the program — is cause of optimism.

“We do have a great core of young players that are committed and work very well together,” Moore said. “I am so excited to see them grow and develop throughout the year.”

