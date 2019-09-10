Coach: Brad Templeton
Conference: Northwest
Key returners: Boys — Gabe Apple, sr.; Geoffrey Dylan, sr.; Alek Miller, jr.; Josh Smeltzer, jr.; Blake Martens, jr.; Ayden Swain, jr.; Hunter Berard, jr.; Michael Hanrahan, soph.; Ryan Horr, soph.; Travis Laisure, soph.; Justin Coffey, soph.; Girls — Jenny Hanson, sr.; Olivia Feist, jr.; Abigail Hogge, jr.; Micah Apple, soph.; Avery Fogle, soph.; Lucy Shainin, soph.
Key newcomers: Boys — Parker King, fr.; Ethan Miller, fr.; Thomas Harris, fr.; Eric Parvool-Guzman, fr.; Henry Edge, soph.; James Ubungen, soph.; Treton Wilbur, jr.; Kai Wallis, fr.; Girls — Caitlin Brar, soph.; Ellie Feist, fr.; Jessica Frydenlund, fr.; Abbie Goodwin, fr.; Edin Goodin, fr.; Maureen Mack, fr.; Ainsley Willingham, fr.
Outlook: Though the Seahawks are young, they enter the season with some experienced runners.
Four of the boys and three of the girls were in their varsity lineups for the Bi-District 2A Championships last season.
The top returners for the boys are Miller, Smeltzer, Hanrahan and Horr.
They ran as a tight group last season, placing 33rd through 39th in the 91-runner bi-district field.
“Several of the boys have put in some miles this summer to prepare for the season and are already talking about the goals they would like to accomplish as a team,” said Templeton.
The girls, he said, are in a “wait-and-see mode.”
Though Hanson, Olivia Feist and Hogge ran at the bi-district meet, the girls’ team has six new freshmen and four sophomores.
“If the girls work hard and show some promise, they should be a group to keep an eye on and may sneak up on some teams this season,” Templeton said.
Hanson was 30th last season in the 82-runner bi-district meet, while Olivia Feist was 32nd.
