As the girls golf season gets going, new Head Coach Joe Gilden is still hoping to add to its numbers.
As of last week, only four girls are signed up and attending regularly.
"I am hoping we will have a few more sign up for this season," Gilden said in an email. "It is always hard to recruit players during a coaching transition year."
All four of the girls are returners and one, junior Keira Hines, competed at a district level. Other returners are sophomore Trinity Erickson, junior Emily Cox and senior Sophie Chapin.
The goal is to send all four to that tournament this year, Gilden said.
The team competed with other Northwest Conference teams Thursday, March 23. Anacortes finished with a team score of 359, but could not field a full team.
Hines finished with a 61.
They competed Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. They will compete at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Avalon Golf Links.
Right now, the girls cannot compete as a team because of low numbers.
"The girls will still be able to compete as individuals, and I am excited to see how they handle the competition both in talent and the mental side of the sport," he said.
With a new coach, girls are invited to sign up to play.
"Our practices are low key and every player receives equal one on one instruction at the range," Gilden said in his email. "We work on all aspects of the sport during each practice and get out on the course every day."
