New Head Coach Jeff Leer said the Anacortes High School girls tennis team is ready to play, learn and grow this year.
Leer took over as head coach this year after 14 years coaching at Sedro-Woolley and 17 at Lake Stevens.
New Head Coach Jeff Leer said the Anacortes High School girls tennis team is ready to play, learn and grow this year.
Leer took over as head coach this year after 14 years coaching at Sedro-Woolley and 17 at Lake Stevens.
"I'm excited to be coaching back in the valley," he said in an email.
Last week, the girls beat Ferndale with a score of 4-3. The Seahawks won twice in singles and twice in doubles.
Taking singles wins were Emilie Cross and Kaya Fountain, while the teams of Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn and Abby Cross and Emily Toledo won in doubles.
As of Monday, the team's record was 2-1. Tuesday results were not available at press time. They host Bellingham at 4 p.m. Thursday and then Lakewood at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.
Last year, the team finished the season with a 4-7 record, with Kennedy and Flynn finishing undefeated during the regular season.
The goal this year is for the team to finish with a winning record, Leer said.
Kennedy and Flynn are also looking to go further in districts this year, he said. That's a challenge because the Northwest Conference is such a competitive one.
"But I've seen what it takes to go all the way to state and these two definitely capable if they play to their potential," Leer said in the email. "Along with those two, I have been blessed with a varsity that only lost one player from last year's squad."
"I'm really looking forward to seeing how much our players improve," he said. "They are really coachable and hungry."
The No. 1 singles competitor on the junior varsity team is freshman Inara Spatafore, who is poised to have a very successful high school career, Leer said. She will "help strengthen us down the road," as she continues to grow as a player, Leer wrote.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.