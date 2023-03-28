Tennis Players
Buy Now

Anacortes' Kendyl Flynn (left) and Erin Kennedy went unbeaten through the regular season last year.

 Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald

New Head Coach Jeff Leer said the Anacortes High School girls tennis team is ready to play, learn and grow this year.

Leer took over as head coach this year after 14 years coaching at Sedro-Woolley and 17 at Lake Stevens.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.