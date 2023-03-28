With a new coach and a large group of players, the Anacortes High School softball team is looking to keep growing and improving this year.
Jodi Schafer moved into the head coach position after serving as assistant coach last year. She grew up playing softball and competed in high school and college. She coached in both New Mexico and then here with youth softball and baseball.
Schafer is only the second softball head coach in program history. Longtime coach Tom Swapp died last year after coaching the sport for 43 years.
Schafer said she is excited to lead the team and continue to watch the players "grow as athletes and as a team," she said.
This is a great group of athletes and strong ball players, but they are also great students and exceptional people, she said.
"They respect each other and they work hard," she said.
As of Monday, the team has a record of 2-2 overall and 0-1 in conference. Tuesday results were not available at press time.
The team lost a game against Mount Baker High School 18-1 on Wednesday, March 22.
The team hosts Nooksack Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday and then Lakewood at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.
This year's team has four seniors and then a large group of sophomores and freshmen, Schafer said.
All four seniors are returning players and "for the most part, the rest of our team will build up over the next three or four years," Schafer said. Working with youth teams, the goal is to build up the culture of softball and get young people excited in the team. That way, the strength will continue for years to come, she said.
Last year, the team made it to the second day in districts, but then fell to end the season. The team's two pitchers both graduated.
That means that Schafer is looking for the right mix of pitchers and catchers as the team goes into the season.
Tatum Swapp, granddaughter of the former coach, is a freshman this year and is an "amazing pitcher," Schafer said.
"She loves the game, and I'm excited to see how she grows both as a pitcher and in her self-confidence as an athlete," Schafer said.
The seniors are Kayleigh Sill, Aaliyah Hargrove, Kloee Borlin and Rachel Doyle. Other returners Anna Fredericks, Jenna Baker and Sammy Baker are also strong, she said.
Other freshmen who are on varsity this year are Jordan Fratianni (a strong catcher), Avery Mitchell, Amelia Myers and Cora Myers (all versatile players), Scafer said.
In addition to the strong showing of freshmen on the varsity team, enough girls turned out to also create a junior varsity team this year. Fourteen freshmen in total tried out this year.
"It's exciting," Schafer said. "I'd like to see the program grow and people excited about softball."
All 12 varsity players will play a big role in the growth and success of the team this year, Scafer said.
"It takes our entire 12-person roster to make us a strong team," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.