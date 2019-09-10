Coach: Leslie Mix
Conference: Northwest
Key returners: Ava Hawkins, sr. (freestyle, backstroke); Erin Weber, sr. (freestyle, backstroke); Emmalee Carlson, jr. (multiple events); Deborah James, sr. (freestyle, backstroke); Elizabeth Koals, sr. (diving); Sara Kumar, jr. (multiple events); Lauren McClintock, jr. (multiple events); Gabriella Snowman, jr. (multiple events); Savannah Sparks, jr. (multiple events); Gabriella Zumpano, jr. (multiple events); Lauren Harrison, jr. (multiple events); Kyla Balcomb, sr. (multiple events); Lauren Cunningham, jr. (freestyle, backstroke); Keely Dittmore, soph. (freestyle, backstroke); Julia Pierson, jr. (multiple events).
Key newcomers: Amy Aggergaard, jr. (diving); Lindsay Brown, fr. (multiple events); Hailey Claridge, fr. (multiple events); Sera Dickison, fr. (freestyle, backstroke); Annaly Ellis, fr. (multiple events); Mica Gold, fr. (freestyle, backstroke); Sabine Hambleton, fr. (multiple events); Jocelyn Lash, soph. (multiple events); Madeline Lowrie, jr. (diving); Angela Luevanos Ayon, fr. (freestyle, backstroke); Ashleigh Merrill, jr. (multiple events); Persephone Pestar, fr. (multiple events); Teja Rasmussen, jr. (diving); Ceirsha Ubungen, fr. (freestyle, backstroke); Fiona Watkins, fr. (multiple events).
Outlook: The Seahawks have three standout juniors.
McClintock, Snowman and Sparks have been state meet qualifiers for the past two seasons.
Last season, McClintock swam at state in the backstroke and individual medley, Snowman in the individual medley, and Sparks in the breaststroke and 500 freestyle.
The three also swam on two state meet relays.
“This year I expect great things from this team,” Mix said. “The returners are excited to be back and the newcomers are showing the team their skills.”
