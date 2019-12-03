Conference: Northwest

Coach: Michael Lomsdalen (third year)

Key returners: None

Key newcomers: Rachel Doyle, fr., 105/110; Rachel Grove, fr., 110/115

Outlook: Lomsdalen said he likes the attitude of the Seahawks’ two young wrestlers.

“I’m really excited about the future of both of these girls as they have a ton of potential, and they are picking things up so fast,” he said in an e-mail. “They have that competitive drive and are taking wrestling very serious.”

