Conference: Northwest
Coach: Michael Lomsdalen (third year)
Key returners: None
Key newcomers: Rachel Doyle, fr., 105/110; Rachel Grove, fr., 110/115
Outlook: Lomsdalen said he likes the attitude of the Seahawks’ two young wrestlers.
“I’m really excited about the future of both of these girls as they have a ton of potential, and they are picking things up so fast,” he said in an e-mail. “They have that competitive drive and are taking wrestling very serious.”
