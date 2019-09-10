Coach: Kelsey Swapp (third year)
Conference: Northwest
Last season: 5-8 in conference, 7-11 overall, bi-district qualifier
Key returners: Aynslee King, sr., middle hitter; Mackenzie Wakefield, sr., outside hitter; Alyssa Kiser, jr., outside hitter; Kenna Flynn, soph., setter; Ariana Bickley, soph., libero.
Key newcomers: Lauren Long, jr., middle hitter; Joey Keltner, jr., multiple positions.
Outlook: The Seahawks graduated only two players off last year’s squad, so Swapp said the team will be able to build on last year’s competitive season in a tough Northwest Conference.
“We only lost two seniors … so it’s nice to have a group where most of them were a part of the program last year,” she said. “We were really young last year, so we’re more experienced and are going more confidently into matches.”
Swapp said the team will likely have several dangerous hitters, including returning players Kiser and King.
“I think we’ll have multiple go-to hitters,” she said.
She added, “These girls … they’re fun to coach, and they’re coachable. They work hard in practice. They want to get better.”
Due to ongoing gym renovations, the team will play its home matches at Anacortes Middle School.
