After losing a large group of seniors from last season, the Anacortes High School boys soccer team is looking to rebuild its numbers and expertise this year, coach Brian Nelson said.
"We’ve got an eager crew that has come up," he said in an email. "They don’t have the experience or pedigree of last year’s group, but they are athletic, hard-working and coachable."
Last year, the team made it to the district playoffs, but ran up against some strong competitors and was knocked out of the tournament. It was still a good season, Nelson said.
"We started a bit slow, but hit a groove in the last half of the season and were playing really well," he said.
Nelson has liked how his team's preseason workouts have gone.
"With this group, it has been really enjoyable to come in already knowing the boys and coaches," he wrote. "I have an amazing coaching staff, and we have built a good rapport. We really do coach by committee and work well together. ... I feel like we’re starting ahead of the game compared to last year with regard to who we are as a team and how we will play."
Some key returners this year are James McClellan, Aaron McClellan, Cooper Barton, Wolfie Strohschein and Wes Hunter, Nelson said. Some key newcomers are Owen Foley, Riley Walgamott and Jude Andrews.
"They are a fantastic group of young men to coach," Nelson said. "They have energetic personalities and a lot of character. They represent our program well both on and off the playing field."
The team's first game of the season was Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. Up next, the Seahawks host Lynden at 1 p.m. Saturday, then play at Oak Harbor at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22.
