Coach: Michael Lomsdalen, third year
Conference: Northwest
Key returners: Joshua Pittis (sr., 120), Oscar Acosta (sr., 160), Aidan Ufkes (sr., 170), Ayden Swain (jr., 120), Gavin Lang (soph., 126), Kaden Jacobson (soph., 145), Tony Rios (soph., 160), Michael Hanrahan (soph., 160), Oscar Funes (soph., 182).
Key newcomers: Eric Guzman (fr., 106), Hayden Baumgaether (soph., 132), Joey Chonka (fr., 126); James Friedrichs (fr., 132), Robert McCarroll (fr., 138), Nick King (fr., 145), Max Marshall (sr., 152), Adrian Castro (fr., 170), Triston Becketol (fr., 195), Jesse Rapp (fr. 195), Aaron Finn (fr., 220), Garret Bickley (fr., 220), Riley Wilson (fr., 126), Dylan Thomas (soph., 132), Hunter Everheart (fr., 138).
Outlook: Lomsdalen said this young Anacortes team is getting better by the day.
“They’ve grown a lot from last year to this year because of the time they’ve put in doing freestyle, going to camps, working with the coaches,” he said. “They’re showing more leadership, and they’ve embraced the challenges we’re giving them.”
The Seahawks return four state qualifiers: Pittis, Swain, Long and Ufkes.
“I’m really looking forward to Kaden Jacobson, Michael Hanrahan and Tony Rios making big jumps this year as all of them are working very hard in the room,” Lomsdalen said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.