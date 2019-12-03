Wrestling
Buy Now

File photo

Anacortes wrestler Tony Rios, seen here last season, is one of the young competitors back on the team this year. 

 Charles Biles

Coach: Michael Lomsdalen, third year

Conference: Northwest

Key returners: Joshua Pittis (sr., 120), Oscar Acosta (sr., 160), Aidan Ufkes (sr., 170), Ayden Swain (jr., 120), Gavin Lang (soph., 126), Kaden Jacobson (soph., 145), Tony Rios (soph., 160), Michael Hanrahan (soph., 160), Oscar Funes (soph., 182).

Key newcomers: Eric Guzman (fr., 106), Hayden Baumgaether (soph., 132), Joey Chonka (fr., 126); James Friedrichs (fr., 132), Robert McCarroll (fr., 138), Nick King (fr., 145), Max Marshall (sr., 152), Adrian Castro (fr., 170), Triston Becketol (fr., 195), Jesse Rapp (fr. 195), Aaron Finn (fr., 220), Garret Bickley (fr., 220), Riley Wilson (fr., 126), Dylan Thomas (soph., 132), Hunter Everheart (fr., 138).

Outlook: Lomsdalen said this young Anacortes team is getting better by the day.

“They’ve grown a lot from last year to this year because of the time they’ve put in doing freestyle, going to camps, working with the coaches,” he said. “They’re showing more leadership, and they’ve embraced the challenges we’re giving them.”

The Seahawks return four state qualifiers: Pittis, Swain, Long and Ufkes.

“I’m really looking forward to Kaden Jacobson, Michael Hanrahan and Tony Rios making big jumps this year as all of them are working very hard in the room,” Lomsdalen said.

More from this section

Load comments