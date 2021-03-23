As the first season of sports this year finishes up, the next group of athletes is already taking to the fields of Anacortes to start the next set of school sports.
Up next are traditional spring sports of boys and girls golf, baseball, softball, track and field, boys soccer and tennis.
Golf kicks off first, with the boys playing at Burlington at 2 p.m. Thursday and the girls hosting Sehome at 3 p.m. Thursday. The boys soccer team plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at Bellingham.
The softball team will host Mount Vernon at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.
Information and updated schedules: anacortesseahawks.com
