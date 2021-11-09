Swim
Anacortes junior Annaly Ellis had the top times in two individual events in the first day of the 2A District Tournament Friday, Nov. 5.
Ellis qualified first for Saturday’s finals in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 6.08 seconds) and 500 freestyle (5:38.18).
Anacortes’ Lindsay Brown qualified first in the 200 individual medley (2:16.85).
Other Anacortes swimmers to qualify for championship finals with top-three prelim times were Brown (No. 2 time in 100 breaststroke); Fiona Watkins (No. 2 in 200 freestyle, No. 2 in 100 freestyle); Sabine Hambleton (No. 2 in 100 freestyle, No. 3 in 50 freestyle); and Jazmyn Capron (No. 2 in 100 butterfly).
Burlington-Edison’s Suhani Karwal had the No. 3 prelim time in the 500 freestyle, while Anacortes had the top prelim times in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
On the second day of competition Nov. 6, four Anacortes swimmers won individual events in the nine-team meet.
Ellis won the 500 freestyle (5 minutes, 36.47 seconds), Watkins the 200 freestyle (2:04.62), Brown the 200 individual medley (2:11.71) and Hambleton the 100 freestyle (57.20).
Anacortes’ Brown, Hambleton, Watkins and Capron teamed to win both the 200 freestyle relay (1:43.91) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:46.62).
Ellis was also second in the 200 freestyle, Watkins third in the 100 freestyle, Brown second in the 100 breaststroke, Hambleton third in the 50 freestyle and Capron second in the 100 butterfly.
The state tournament is Nov. 12-13 in Federal Way.
Volleyball
Before advancing to the district tournament, the Anacortes High School volleyball team notched a 3-1 victory over the Lynden Lions on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The Seahawks won 27-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-13.
“Lynden is a tough opponent, and we were able to slow down their hitters,” said Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp. “It was an all-around team effort.”
Skyler Whisler finished the match with 18 kills and 18 digs for the Seahawks. Kendyl Flynn had 16 kills and three aces, and Ariana Bickley collected five aces and 23 digs.
Kenna Flynn tallied 41 assists as the Seahawks ended their regular season with an overall record of 11-4.
Then, in their first round of the Northwest 2A District Tournament, the Seahawks won 3-0, with match scores of 25-10, 27-25, 25-10.
Kendyl Flynn had 15 kills, Whisler 12 kills and three aces, Kenna Flynn 29 assists and Bickley 18 digs.
The Seahawks face Burlington-Edison in a tournament semifinal at 7:15 p.m. today at Squalicum.
Win or lose, they will move to the final round Saturday, Nov. 13, for a chance to go to the state tournament, which is Nov. 19-20 in Yakima.
