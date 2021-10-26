Each year, the Anacortes High School swim teams pick up win after win.
This fall is no exception.
The AHS girls swim team isn’t undefeated, but it’s close. The team lost to Sehome and took second in the Northwest Conference Invitational, but every other meet has been a win.
On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the team was dominant, beating Ferndale 139-35.
Fiona Watkins and Annaly Ellis each won a pair of individual events for the Seahawks.
Watkins won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.68 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1 minute, 10.65 seconds, while Ellis won the 200 freestyle (2:07.98) and 500 freestyle (5:46.11).
In the 200 individual medley, Anacortes’ Silvia Ellis won in 2:48.30, while Sabine Hambleton won the 100 freestyle (58.83), M.J. Anderson the 100 backstroke (1:18.35) and Ella Martinez the 100 breaststroke (1:40.33).
The Seahawks swept the relays, winning the 200 medley (2:45.17), 200 freestyle (1:15.19) and 400 freestyle (3:59.42).
Tuesday’s results were not available at press time.
District competition starts at 2:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Anacortes pool.
The state competition for qualifiers is Nov. 12-13 at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
Head coach Leslie Mix is looking forward to postseason competition.
“I think we’ll see some really great performances,” she said. “I expect some times to drop.”
The wins come from the support and environment of the team, team captain junior Hailey Claridge said. She’s been out with an injury all season but attends all the practices, cheering on her team, offering advice and experiencing the comfort that comes with being at the pool.
“The pool is my second home,” she said. “Everyone feels connected here, in and out of the water. It’s comforting to be here, and I don’t want to take that for granted.”
Being at the pool is a way to focus on swimming and enjoy it, Claridge said. It offers a break from school, homework and work.
Practice is upbeat, whether people are practicing distance swimming or sprints, she said. The sets are pretty similar from week to week, so it’s easy to see much faster the swimmers have become, Claridge said.
“Our newer swimmers have been phenomenal,” she said. “They just keep improving.”
This year’s team is small, with only two seniors, Mix said.
Among those learning and growing are freshmen Morgan Gudmundson and Bindi Sjogren, both of whom had older relatives who were swimmers.
Sjogren joined the swim team despite being terrified of the water. She faced her fear and says things have drastically improved. At the most recent meet, Sjogren cut 6 seconds off her best time.
“Everyone is so nice and so welcoming,” she said. “They have the support I needed to get better.”
At a recent meet, Gudmundson jumped into the water and lost her goggles. She kept racing but couldn’t see well and kept knocking into lane lines. It was slowing her down and discouraging her, but then she could hear her teammates on the pool deck, cheering her on.
“It feels good to be a part of this team,” she said.
She cut 11 seconds off her time at another race at that meet.
The team has done great this year, but the real highlight of the season has been watching relationships grow, Mix said.
“They really look out for each other,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.