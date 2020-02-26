For the second consecutive season, the Anacortes Seahawks boys’ swim team finished second at the Class 2A Swim and Dive State Championships at the King County Aquatic Center
Jacob Hoxie was a big reason why. Hoxie finished first in the 100 breaststroke, winning in 57.68 seconds, and was second in the 200 individual medley, stopping the clock in 1:58.03.
Teammate Beau Omdal, who brought home second in the 100 butterfly (52.09) and 500 freestyle (4:41.69), said the first-place win was definitely something to see.
All of Hoxie’s teammates gathered near the side of the pool and cheered and yelled as Hoxie swam, making sure he could hear their support, Omdal said.
“We were screaming when he won,” Omdal said. “It’s so fun to watch someone you’ve swam with for five or six years win an event at a meet this big.”
Other AHS teammates also shined at the state meet.
Jacob Erickson finished fourth in the 50 freestyle (21.99) for the Seahawks and tied for second with Burlington-Edison’s Charlie Rasco in the 100 freestyle (48.24).
Anacortes’ Ryan Horr finished fifth in the 500 freestyle (4:52.06) and was eighth in the 100 backstroke (55.91).
In the relays, the Seahawks finished second in the 200 medley (1:37.42) and fourth in both the 200 freestyle (1:32.24) and 400 freestyle (3:17.85.)
In diving, Anacortes’ Jacob Tallering was fourth, teammate Fletcher Olson was seventh and Logan Hanrahan finished ninth.
Omdal described the meet as his “best state ever,” and not just because he placed higher than he ever had before. He said he made friends with competitors from Liberty and Sammamish.
“It was an all-around good time,” he said.
