Thunderbird Aquatic Club swimmers swept all their heats in the 50 and 100 meter freestyles July 11-13 at the 100th annual Seattle Senior Open at Colman Pool.
TAC senior swimmers Jacob Erickson, Ryan Horr, Jacob Hoxie, Emmett Moore, Beau Omdal and Savannah Sparks competed against 300 other swimmers.
The group produced 32 total swims that placed no lower than fourth in each of their heats of eight swimmers, and 47% of those swims were heat winners, according to tournament results.
Among swimmers ages 12–14, Andres Rivas, Lainey Anderson, Emily Cox and Lindsay Brown saw similar success. Of 12 swims, 48% were best times.
Erickson and Omdal qualified and competed against 450 swimmers July 25-28 at the Pacific Northwest Swimming Long Course Senior Championship at Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center. Erickson broke the Thunderbird Aquatic Club team record in the 50 meter freestyle in 0:25.31, placing 24th overall and qualifying for finals.
Omdal qualified for finals in the 400 meter freestyle and 200 butterfly. He placed 17th with a finals time of 4:17.77, helped achieve a team record in the 400 meter freestyle and finished eighth with a time of 2:12.57 in the 200 butterfly — another team record.
