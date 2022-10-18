As the Anacortes High School boys tennis team prepared to head to the district tournament Friday, coach Brad Moore warned them that they weren't taking the element of surprise this year.
With its 15-0 record, the tennis team took the top spot in the Northwest Conference to finish its season with a perfect record. Normally, the Anacortes squad goes into districts as an underdog team.
Not anymore.
"We aren't going to sneak up on anyone this year; they are going to be ready for us," Moore told his team at practice Thursday, Oct. 13.
The Seahawks not only went undefeated as a team, but also the individual match record was 95-10, a pretty remarkable feat, he said.
"They have been so fun to watch, how they've competed. I've never seen anything like it as a team," Moore said.
District play began Friday, Oct. 14, in Bellingham and continued to Saturday. Play resumed Monday, but results were not available at press time. Visit goanacortes.com for updates.
After the first day of play, Anacortes' Andrew VanEgdom and Colton Hong each won two matches and went on to play in the quarter-finals. Also moving on after day one were the Anacortes doubles teams of Fletcher Olson and Sam Davis and Matthew Rutz and Sawyer Nichols.
Falling in the first round were Tyler Baumann and Marley Baker, who lost 7-5, 6-1 to a Sehome doubles team, as well as singles competitor Ryker Kluft. Kluft lost to Brandon Mair of Burlington-Edison 3-6, 6-3, 7-6.
On the second day, Hong beat Lynden's Andrew Hoekema 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 before losing to Sehome's Nathan Gruman in the semifinals 6-1, 6-2. He moved on to competition Monday. VanEgdom fell on the second day, losing to Zach Chai of Sehome 6-1, 6-0, and then Spencer Betz, of Burlington-Edison, 6-1,7-5.
Hong played Betz Monday, but results were not available at press time.
In doubles, the Anacortes teams of Olson-Davis and Rutz-Nichols won quarterfinal-round matches before falling in the semifinals.
Olson and Davis won 6-1, 6-2 before losing 6-1, 6-2, and Rutz and Nichols won 6-1, 6-2 before losing 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.
Both teams moved on to competition Monday.
The top two singles players and top two doubles teams in the tournament will move on to the state competition, which is actually held in May because some boys tennis teams in the state compete in the spring instead of the fall.
Hong said heading to districts was almost like a new season starting because that's where his focus has been all year. The freshman has been playing tennis for more than six years and said he's been putting in the work to push himself more.
"It feels good to have that hard work pay off, but it's not over yet," he said.
That showed when he earned his spot at districts following an undefeated season for himself, Moore said.
Many players lost for the first time this year at the district tournament, Moore said.
Rutz went undefeated as both a singles competitor and, later, in doubles. He also competed at state this May, along with Nichols, who then competed with since-graduated Bridger Wakely.
"He just played tremendously and has been so solid all year," Moore said. "He showed his experience and how smart he is. He just set the tone at practice every day and that helped everyone follow him. He's been a great leader for us this year."
VanEgdom, who fell at districts this year, also went undefeated during the regular season.
The team isn't shy on victories this year. Monday, Oct. 10, it beat Mount Vernon 7-0.
Rutz won at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-1. At No. 2, Nichols rallied for a 4-6 7-6 (7-9), 10-8 win while Hong won at No. 3 and Van Egdom completed the sweep with his 6-3, 6-0 victory at No. 4.
In doubles, Anacortes' Davis and Olson won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 while Baumann and Baker won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2. At No. 3, Bryan Brar and Alex Tull won 8-2.
The next day, the team beat Sedro-Woolley 7-0.
In singles, Hong defeated Owen Vellegas 6-3, 6-2 at the top spot while Van Egdom won 7-6(7-3), 6-2 over Gibson Griffin at No. 2. Ryker Kluft was victorious at No. 3 by 6-3, 6-2 and at No. 4, Tull swept Logan Rise 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Rutz and Nichols defeated Koe Greenough and Otto Tesarick 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1. Davis and Olson won 6-0, 6-0 over Connor Griffin and Jordan Janick at No. 2, and Baker and Baumann defeated Kevin Macagba and Jacob Martin 7-5, 6-2 at No. 3.
The Seahawks took home three victories in three days when they then beat the Ferndale Golden Eagles 7-0 Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The team received a trophy for taking the top spot in the conference after that match, but the spot was secured in a race with a 4-3 win against Sehome Oct. 3. It was the closest victory for the Anacortes team this year and is the first time the team has ever beaten Sehome. There was some huge victories that really sealed this year as a top one for the Seahawks, Moore said.
Rutz had a key win, as did Nichols, he said.
Nichols said he went in as an underdog and lost his first set and was trailing in the second when he was able to pull it back and take the victory. He counted that as one of his highlights of the season so far.
"It's been a really special year," he said.
Going into the year, he could see that with 13 seniors, the team was full of talented, experienced players that could go far.
"We anticipated having a really solid team," he said.
Still, anything can happen as play starts out on the court, he said.
The players meet up for a summer program, but there are then a few months when they are working with each other or alone, but not with coaches. When the season started back up, it became clear that the team had been putting in a ton of work during the summer, Moore said.
"As we got started, I saw that we had something special right away," he said.
Still, the focus this season was taking everything one match at a time, Moore said. The team couldn't get too focused on the wins stacking up.
Keeping them competing and realizing that every match could change things kept the team succeeding.
The team continued to thrive, led in part by the competitive aspects of practice. The team is using a ladder system this year, so players who are doing the best are at the top and earn the No. 1 spot in competition, he said.
"Having that chance to compete every day made them all so much more prepared for match situations," Moore said.
Lower-ranked players can challenge those above them, though, for the chance to climb the ladder.
That system of challenging each other and bringing in competition is a key to success this season, Kluft said.
The senior knows especially about competition because it's how he earned a spot at districts this year. Many players were evenly matched, and there was one singles spot at districts up for grabs. The team hosted its own internal tournament for its players to fight for that spot.
Kluft, who started in the middle of the ladder, battled his way to claim the last district spot.
"I finally embraced the strategy my coach has been telling me to take," he said. That strategy is to hit to the opponents' backhand and then rush the net, he said.
It helped him earn a victory and really encapsulated why the ladder and challenge system helped the Anacortes tennis players be their best this year, Kluft said.
"It helped us be more attuned to matches," he said. "At the start, we didn't realize that we were going to be a 15-0 team, but competing against other members of a 15-0 team set us up for that."
Kluft showed how grit and experience can really push players through, Moore said.
Nichols said competing with each other also means taking on lots of different styles and types of play, which helps prepare for actual matches.
Davis and Olson said another key to success is the chemistry and communication on the team.
The duo played together all year, and through the summer, and said they can communicate well on the court.
"You have to have good court awareness with your partner," Davis said.
They also push each other to be better, Olson said.
"We hold each other accountable," he said.
Tennis is a mix of physical skill and mental strategy, Hong said.
There is something special about connecting with a ball and hitting, but there is also the mental challenge of staying calm after missing a point, he said.
