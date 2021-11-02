Three members of the Anacortes High School boys tennis team are going to state, but they’ll have to wait a while to get there.
The boys and girls tennis teams compete in state at the same time, in the spring.
Bridger Wakely, who is going to state with his doubles partner Sawyer Nichols, said he plans to seek out some court time this winter before he can again work with his coach in the spring.
“It feels really good,’ he said. “You work really hard, and it’s nice when that work pays off.”
Wakely has been on the varsity team all four years. He said he plays tennis because it’s a fun sport that he can play for his entire life.
Wakely and Nichols both earned second at state, as did their teammate Matthew Rutz, who will go as a singles player.
It’s the first time the boys team has had three players at state, coach Brad Moore said.
“It’s a big day for the program,” he said.
The AHS boys team also had one of its best seasons on record at 8-6 this year. Some of the losses were really close, Moore said.
The previous highest numbers of wins Moore had seen was seven.
Last year, Wakely and then-partner Logan Hilyer went undefeated, butthere was no postseason play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, Hilyer graduated.
So Wakely spent much of this year playing singles, but for the last few matches, he teamed up with Nichols. They work well together, Wakely said.
Nichols had never played doubles before, Wakely said.
“It was motivating to see how much better we were playing every match,” he said. “It feels good to have your hard work show up in your accomplishments.
Rutz was injured last year and couldn’t finish the season. He worked in the off season to get back to top form for this year, Moore said.
Moore attributes a lot of the success this season to the players’ dedication to work on their skills in the off season.
It’s also about attitude, he said.
“They are really focused on having fun while competing,” Moore said.
The junior varsity team also showed some great skill this year, he said. That team had its best season ever, with a 9-1 record.
There were seven seniors on the team this year, including four on the varsity team. The team also featured a few freshmen and other underclassmen, setting the team up with a good foundation for next year, Moore said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.