The Anacortes High School track and field team is looking at another strong season, according to coach Brad Templeton.
"We have grown our program each year since 2015 and have what might be our largest group in school history — 96 track and field athletes ready to get after it," Templeton wrote in an email.
Things are already looking bright, with a "nice combination of hard work, shared experiences and smiles all in a low-key atmosphere," he wrote.
The girls' team returns many of the girls who earned the Skagit County title and qualified for state last season. The boys, whose team has continued to grow, is also looking strong this year, he said.
"With the return to health of a couple of key distance runners and some new faces to the program the girls will be a tough group to contend with," Templeton wrote. "We have the largest boys team we have had in many years. There are a lot of new faces and some interesting potential. Our boys might be as tough to contend with as our girls this season … and that’s saying a lot."
The boys' team, in particular, has a lot of new participants. Templeton said he looks forward to seeing how they will continue to come together and excel this year.
Last year, the team got a full season after shortened years due to COVID-19, with "lots of smiles on faces, some school records were set and we had several people go on and compete well at our state meet," Templeton wrote.
Some top athletes suffered injuries and had to drop out of competition just as the postseason began, he said.
Some of the key returners on the boys' team are Liam Hastings (sprints/vault), Luke Hanson (hurdles), Parker Mong (middle distances), Ethan Miller (middle distances), Erik Becerra (middle distances), Kaleb Lamphiear (throws) and Felipe Rodarte (sprints); and on the girls' side, Jessica Frydenlund (middle distances), Amy Hanson (hurdles/jumps), Carolyn Chambers (middle distances), Breann Morgenthaler (hurdles/Sprints), Casey Lemrick (middle distances), Abbie Goodwin (middle distances), Camryn Ker (sprints), Alison Sapier (sprints), Cate Griggs (middle distances), Ashlee Long (jumps), Ashley Millegan (sprints/jumps), Brooklyn Brichta (throws), Claire Schnabel (throws) and Colby Carr (throws).
Key newcomers are Brady Beaner (sprints/jumps), Brock Beaner (sprints/jumps), Hayden John (sprints), Tobias Billow (throws), Chase Moehl (throws), Brennan Morgenthaler (middle distances), Dylan Rowell (middle distances), Frank Peterson (middle distances), Landon Schafer (sprints) and Rex Larson (sprints); and for the girls, Lucy Lemrick (middle distances), Emily Pianetta (middle distances), Morgan Berard (sprints/jumps/vault), Emma Foley (sprints), Regan Hunt (hurdles/jumps) and Teagan Littke (jumps).
The team has two home meets this year: April 12 against Ferndale and Lakewood, and May 3 against Sehome and Lynden Christian.
"I’d encourage people to come on out and support us and see some of the top (track and field) athletes in the state compete," Templeton wrote.
The team's first meet this season is at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Mount Baker.
