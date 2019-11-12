The Anacortes High School volleyball team earned three wins during district play, but didn’t make it all the way to state this year. The team went 3-2 in district play and fell just short of a state berth.
The Seahawks topped Blaine 3-0 on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Down 18-10 in the first set, the Seahawks stormed back behind Ariana Bickley’s serving and took advantage of the momentum to win the loser-out match of the Bi-District 2A Tournament.
Kenna Flynn had 30 assists, and Aynslee King had 10 kills as the Seahawks won 25-21, 25-18, 25-23.
Lauren Long had nine kills and Alyssa Kiser notched seven kills for the Seahawks. Jennifer Spurling served three aces.
Next, Anacortes fell to the Burlington-Edison Tigers 3-0 on Thursday, Nov. 7, but prevailed against the Liberty Patriots later the same day.
The Seahawks beat the Patriots 25-20, 25-13, 25-11 to keep their season alive after losing to the Tigers 25-12, 25-17, 25-14.
“Our girls decided they weren’t ready for their season to end,” Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp said.
Against Liberty, King and Kiser tallied 10 kills apiece for the Seahawks. Flynn finished with 25 assists and seven aces, while Spurling had three aces. Bickley had 15 digs.
Then, in what coach Swapp called the best-hitting match of the season Saturday, Nov. 9, the Seahawks upset higher-seeded Archbishop Murphy 25-12, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22.
Then Sehome won in the winner-to-state match 25-16, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22.
King led the Seahawks with 11 kills and Kiser and Mackenzie Wakefield had 10 kills each in the matchup with the Wildcats. Flynn had 44 assists and Bickley had 34 digs.
“It was a great win. They played very consistently,” Swapp said.
King had 12 kills, Bickley had 25 digs and Flynn provided 34 assists against Sehome. Lauren Long added 10 kills.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.