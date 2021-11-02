Two years ago, the Anacortes High School volleyball team was one game away from going to state. Last year, there wasn’t a postseason.
This year, they are ready, according to coach Kelsey Swapp.
“They are hungry for it,” she said of her senior players.
The team has a record of 10-4 as of Monday following a 3-1 loss against Oak Harbor Tuesday, Oct. 26, and a 25-23, 22-25, 15-25 25-21, 15-11 win against Squalicum Thursday, Oct. 28.
In the Squalicum game, Skyler Whisler finished the match with 21 kills for the Seahawks, and Kendyl Flynn added 13 kills. Kenna Flynn had 39 assists, Reese Ilsston five kills and Ariana Bickley 39 digs.
The girls played the final game of their regular season Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. Up next is district play, then, if the team is qualified, the state tournament starts Nov. 19 in Yakima.
Making it to state has been a team goal all season, Swapp said. The team has some overarching goals and then, before each, match, they sit down and set more goals. Sitting in a circle, each member names individual goals before they discuss team goals as a group.
“We have high expectations, and we still keep increasing our goals, Swapp said.
This is one of the best years the program has seen, she said. Most of that can be attributed to player hard work and to the emphasis on teamwork this year, she said.
The players have a lot of chemistry and rely on each other on the court, Swapp said.
“We’ve seen them down 8 or 9 points and then come back to win,” she said. “They do not get frazzled, no matter how far down they are.”
The team is a little smaller than normal this year, both in numbers and in height, Swapp said.
Even without that height, they work hard and keep winning, she said.
“This is a fun group of girls to coach,” she said.
The girls feel the same about her.
“We just love Coach Swapp,” Whisler said.
She, Kendyl Flynn and Bickley are the seniors this year. They’ve been on the team all four years.
This is the best team chemistry Kendyl Flynn said she’d see in her time on the team.
“Most of us have been playing together since we were in fifth grade, Whisler said.
“We’ve built a lot of friendships,” she said.
The three players all agreed on the highlight of this season.
“Beating Lynden Christian,” they all said.
The girls swept Lynden Christian on Oct. 11. It was the first time the AHS vollyeball team had topped the other in 10 years.
