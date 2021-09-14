Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The volleyball team, like many other sports teams, is continuing to grow this year, according to its coach.
Things are getting back to normal with Anacortes High School sports.
“We are looking forward to a bit of normalcy for our season,” volleyball Coach Kelsey Swapp wrote in an email. “Players will not have to wear masks, we will have a complete season and be able to have fans at away games. Having a postseason will give us a goal to strive for and keep us motivated to keep getting better each day.”
Changing schedules last year means the season just ended during the late spring for fall sports, so being back feels a bit strange, she said.
Fall sports teams are bigger than they had been lately, Swapp said.
“It’s great to see so many athletes out for fall sports this year,” she wrote in her email. “We haven’t had this many players in our program in a long time.”
Key returners this year are Kenna Flynn, Skyler Whisler, Ariana Bickley, Kendyl Flynn, Reese Illston and Brittany Goss. Key newcomers are Tori Anthony, Pearl McFadyen, Rosie Hudson and Colby Carr.
