The Anacortes High School volleyball team lost only three seniors last year, but they left a big hole in the team, coach Kelsey Swapp said.
The three had been in their respective positions for several years, so figuring out the dynamic of the team and who would play where were this year's biggest challenge, Swapp said.
Early in the season, she and other coaching staff were moving the athletes, which includes four seniors this year and other returners, to make sure the team was its strongest.
"I was just figuring out what lineup would maximize our potential," Swapp said.
The highlight of the year so far has been watching them settle into new roles and then get better, she said.
The girls have two matches left in the regular season, and the goal this year is to make it into the district tournament, Swapp said.
They host Lynden at 7 p.m. today and play at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Mount Vernon.
As of Sunday, their record stood at 5-10 overall and 5-8 in the conference. They were to play again Monday.
Last week, the team lost to Lynden Christian 3-0 Tuesday, Oct. 18, and then swept Sehome 3-0 Thursday, Oct. 20.
In the Sehome match, the Seahawks won 25-19, 25-16, 25-17.
Anacortes' Kendyl Flynn had 11 kills and 13 assists, Tatum Swapp five kills, Colby Carr five kills, Tori Anthony four kills, Reagan Hunt four kills, Pearl McFadyen 17 assists, and Reese Illston 16 digs.
A few weekends ago, the team took on a tournament that featured some of the top teams in the region, including several that went to state last year, Swapp said.
"We were able to play at a really high level all day," she said. "They pushed us."
Illston, a senior libero, agreed.
"Just having the opportunity to play against those teams was an accomplishment," she said.
The team has kept true to the motto it set at the beginning of the season, which was to strive to get 1% better each day, Swapp said.
In terms of technical skills, the team focused this year on passing and on serve-receive, she said. The serve-receive, or how the team handles when the ball is served to them, is key to finding success, Swapp said.
The team isn't nailing it every match, but is working toward consistency, Swapp said.
Illston also talked about the serve-receive aspects of volleyball and using drills to get down those practical skills. Especially as a libero, those skills are definitely a focus this year, she said.
This year's record isn't perfect, but there have been some tough losses, Swapp said. The face-off with Burlington-Edison on Oct. 15 was one of the highlights of the season. The girls lost, but they did win one set, which is not something they usually do.
It shows that the team is not giving up, Swapp said.
"We are out here competing to win," she said.
Taking a set from a rival felt good, Anthony said. The senior middle said that playing on a volleyball team really falls into place when there's a good team dynamic.
The team is also working on keeping its composure and keeping calm when things are going poorly or are changing rapidly, Flynn said.
"Staying in control on our side has helped us win games," she said.
When things get difficult, it can be easy to fall into a dip, but the coaches help, Anthony said.
"This coaching staff we have is probably my favorite coaching staff I've ever had," she said.
The team also consistently brings high energy to the matches, which contributes to team wins, Flynn said.
"We've been playing pretty well, we just need to cross the finish line at the end of matches," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.