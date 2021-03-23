The Anacortes High School volleyball team excelled this year and topped off its season with two wins, ending with a 9-4 record.
In the first, the team beat Bellingham 25-13, 26-24, 24-21 on Wednesday, March 17.
Alyssa Kiser had 16 kills, Kenna Flynn had 30 assists and three aces and Ariana Bickley added 11 digs.
Coach Kelsey Swapp said it was Kiser’s strongest performance of the season with a 45% hitting percentage.
Joey Keltner added seven kills for the Seahawks.
“It was a great last home match for our seniors,” Swapp said.
The team also bested Oak Harbor 3-0 in its final game Saturday, March 20.
Kendyl Flynn had a game-high 11 kills, Kiser had nine kills and four aces and Kenna Flynn had 24 assists and four aces as the Seahawks won 25-20, 25-13, 25-12.
“We had a great season,” Swapp said. “This was one of our best seasons in terms of team unity. The girls worked really hard … they excelled in the classroom and put in the hard work on the court. They’re easy to coach.”
Three seniors will graduate this year and will be hard to replace, Swapp said.
One is Keltner, who said she is just happy the team got to be in the gym this year.
“It’s been really great spending time with the team,” she said. “We really enjoy being around each other.”
Senior Lauren Long agreed.
“We push ourselves each other to be our best selves,” she said.
Kiser said her highlight, too, was her teammates.
“This team feels like family,” she said.
There was definitely something missing this year, though.
“People in the stands,” she said.
COVID-19 regulations limited attendance, which can affect players’ energy in the games, she said.
Running drills in small groups when the season started also offered difficulties, Long said.
The highlight of the season was watching the girls overcome their own doubts, Swapp said. Even if they got behind, they fought hard to come back and won.
Against Mount Vernon on Feb. 24, the girls were down 2-0 and then came back to win the next three sets to take the match. It was great to see, Swapp said.
The girls had some hardships, too. Andee Olivier, who serves as the team’s manager, has been fighting leukemia. The players have grappled with how to support their friend and teammate, Swapp said.
