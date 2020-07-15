Two fundraising run/walks are moving to a new format this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Arts Dash, hosted by the Anacortes Arts Festival and the City of Anacortes, raises money for public art and art programs in Anacortes.
The virtual run, which challenges all participants to run or walk at their convenience between Aug. 1 and 7, offers suggestions for routes that highlight some public art around town or allows people to choose their own route.
Registration includes a T-shirt, event bib and event sticker.
Everyone who registers by July 17 will have their T-shirt in time for the event.
Everyone else will receive theirs in mid-August.
Register at www.active.com/anacortes-wa/running/distance-running-virtual-events/art-to-art-dash-virtual-race-2020.
The Anacortes Cancer Walk raises money for the Merle Cancer Care Medical Relief Fund. This year, participants will set their own routes and walk as far as they choose.
Registration is available online and each person participating will receive a T-Shirt and a medal.
The event will feature a virtual gathering via Facebook with music and a silent auction. The event is Aug. 15, with music starting at 11:15 a.m. The silent auction is Aug. 14-16.
Register at yourstoryfoundation.com.
