As of now, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association is still planning for school sports to start back up in the fall, but things will look a little different than normal.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, each sport has been assigned a different risk level and its own set of guidelines.
Swimming and cross country, for example, are classified as “low risk,” because the athletes don’t come into contact with each other. Football is classified as “high risk,” because the players run into each other.
Each sport has a variety of rules, with a few across all sports. Groups of students working out together must be small, no athletic equipment should be shared, students should stay 6 feet apart and athletes should refrain from pre- and post-game handshakes, high fives and fistbumps.
WIAA recently pushed back the start dates for fall sports, which it said would help relieve some of the pressure on schools working on reopening measures or expanding on online learning. Now, fall sports practices will start Sept. 5 for football and Sept. 7 for all other sports.
Games would then start as early as Sept. 18, according to a post on the WIAA website.
The organization plans to review other information and consider further delays at a meeting July 21, with announcements of decisions expected on July 22. A committee made up of representatives from schools around the state are reviewing options and making recommendations.
