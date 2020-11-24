The high school sports season is changing again as COVID-19 cases surge around the country.
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association voted last week to push the start of winter sports to Feb. 1 and to shorten all the seasons to seven weeks.
The next sports season includes traditional winter sports of basketball, bowling, boys swim and dive and wrestling. The following season (starting in mid-March) will feature the traditional fall sports of cross country, football, girls soccer, girls swim and dive and volleyball. The final season of the year, starting at the end of April, would be made up of baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track and field.
Until last week, the winter season was scheduled to start Dec. 28.
The WIAA issued guidelines early this month about when competitive play can start. Schools will rely on case data from within their own region.
Because of the delayed seasons, coaches within all sports are able to work with their athletes in small groups (and distanced) until Jan. 23.
