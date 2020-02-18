Anacortes wrestler Gavin Lang nabbed a regional title Saturday, Feb. 15, and earned a place at the state competition.

Lang won the 120-pound weight class with a 9-4 win by decision over Burlington-Edison’s Stephen Cook in the bracket’s title match.

Lang is headed to the Mat Classic, which starts Friday.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class qualified for the two-day championship tournament at the Tacoma Dome.

Also headed to state is Anacortes wrestler Clare Walters, who finished third at 125.

