Anacortes wrestler Gavin Lang nabbed a regional title Saturday, Feb. 15, and earned a place at the state competition.
Lang won the 120-pound weight class with a 9-4 win by decision over Burlington-Edison’s Stephen Cook in the bracket’s title match.
Lang is headed to the Mat Classic, which starts Friday.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class qualified for the two-day championship tournament at the Tacoma Dome.
Also headed to state is Anacortes wrestler Clare Walters, who finished third at 125.
