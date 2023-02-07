With more wrestlers and more wins, the Anacortes High School wrestling team has continued to grow.
When head coach Michael Lomsdalen took over in 2017, the team placed last in the conference. Each year since, their rank and numbers have increased.
This year's team is the biggest Lomsdalen has seen in his tenure, with almost every weight class filled going into the sub-regionals.
At the sub-regional tournament Feb. 3 and 4, Anacortes had champions in Rylin Lang (160), Dashiell House (195) and Averie Sikes (220), and runners-up in Talin Kerr (113), Makhi Oakley (182) and Garrett Bickley (285).
Lomsdalen also earned a coach of the year accolade, and P.J. Simpson is the Northwest Conference 2A co-assistant wrestling coach of the year.
The Anacortes team will host the regional tournament this weekend. The top four will then go to the state tournament in Tacoma.
The AHS team went 7-1 in its regular season, with its only loss coming early on to Lakewood.
At that meet, injuries took out some wrestlers, and eight others didn't make weight, Lomsdalen said. The entire team shifted up in weight classes to compete, and the team still lost by only three points.
Their next meet was against Mount Vernon, a tough team. Anacortes pulled the team together and won that day and has continued winning ever since, he said.
The double dual meet with Sedro-Woolley and Burlington-Edison provided one of the highlights of the year, he said. It came down to the heavyweight wrestlers, and Anacortes was able to pull ahead.
"They picked each other up as a team, and they wrestled so hard," Lomsdalen said. "It was cool to see them rally together."
A few times this year, younger wrestlers who were underdogs took home victories, which helped the rest of the team step up to a new level, he said.
"We've won a few duals that way," he said. "It helps create momentum, and they feed off each other."
A bright future
There are only three seniors on the team, which means there are some strong competitors coming back next year, Lomsdalen said.
James Friedrichs, a senior, said he loves seeing what the sophomore class in particular has right now. This is a strong group of athletes who are coming up together and who are a very tight-knit group, he said.
Jordan Jopson is one of those sophomores.
Friedrichs said his favorite thing about the sport is that it comes down to just the individual on the mat.
"You get out what you put in," he said.
There is only one person who is responsible for that success and it is the person who is competing.
Everything also compounds, he said. Every year he comes back and works more, he finds more and more success.
Jopson agreed and said the recognition is also higher for individual sports than team sports.
It's a push that's needed, he said.
"I want to get to the top and see my name on the big brackets," he said of the list of winners hanging up in the AHS gym where the wrestling team practices.
This year has been a great one for the Anacortes team, Friedrichs said.
"We've been placing at a lot of tournaments," he said.
Friedrichs said he's seen the group continue to grow and can see the strong group currently at Anacortes Middle School that is coming up next year, too.
Both wrestlers and Lomsdalen said the same thing about the focus this season: Being more aggressive. It can be easier, especially for younger wrestlers, to sit back and wait for their opponent to attack and then trying to defend. What makes a stronger position, though, is moving first and making sure to put the other person on the defensive.
Going forward and putting pressure on our opponents puts you in a good place," Lomsdalen said.
A growing girls team
Since Lomsdalen has started, there have been a few girls to compete with the Anacortes squad.
This year, there are four. They are extremely dedicated to the team, showing up every day, Lomsdalen said.
The AHS girl wrestlers this year are freshmen Amelia Myers, Cora Myers and Madi Schafer and sophomore Alita Ciron-Penton.
At the sub-regionals, each girl won at least one of their meets, though none took a top spot in the tournament.
All four girls are new to the squad this year, though a couple have participated in club wrestling for several years. Schafer also wrestled at Anacortes Middle School.
Amelia Myers said she showed up at wrestling this year without knowledge of the sport.
"I needed to challenge myself in a different way and do something new," she said.
Cora Myers said she went to the first information meeting with her sister but didn't know if she would stick with wrestling. As the season went on, she wanted to stay.
Ciron-Penton said she likes that she is able to be aggressive in a way that she normally isn't.
Her family calls her a "gentle giant," but her teammates described some of her wrestling moves as "scary."
Though they are the only four girls on the team, they said they still feel like part of the big team with the boys.
There aren't many girls at the club level either, so Schafer said she's used to just competing with boys.
Because the team is so small, it can't host its own meets. But all four girls have won matches this year, which is definitely exciting, Schafer said.
