The Tommy Thompson Train is staying in Anacortes.
The Anacortes City Council voted 5-2 Monday to reject current offers to purchase the train, which operated in Anacortes from 1979-1999 and is stored in the train barn at the Depot Arts & Community Center.
Council members Ryan Walters and Carolyn Moulton were the dissenting votes.
The council directed Mayor Laurie Gere to return in six months with a plan to display the train so it can be viewed by the public, in keeping with the city’s 2012 agreement with the Thompson family when it donated the train to the city.
Train enthusiast Bret Iwan, a designer and voice actor, wanted to purchase the train from the city for $117,000 and operate it as an amusement ride in Lincoln, California. Iwan’s proposal, first pitched in July 2019, had the blessing of the Thompson family, which was disappointed that the train has been stored rather than displayed as called for in the 2012 agreement.
Iwan did not speak at Monday’s council meeting.
The nonprofit Anacortes Railway Group advocated keeping the train here, first on display, and then possibly operating it in the future. Group members brought the train to Anacortes from Seattle, where it was stored after Thompson died in 1999, and took the train out on a test run here in 2016.
To local train enthusiasts, the Tommy Thompson Train is a reminder of the important role the railroad played in the city’s development. To some, it’s also a work of art: Thompson, a mechanical engineer, purchased and restored the 1902 steam engine and built three early 1900s-style passenger cars. He obtained the use of right of way, laid track and operated the train here as an amusement under the name “Anacortes Railway.”
“I loved the train when it was operating here, and I was very sad to see it go,” said Jon Galt Bowman, a resident of Lake Campbell. He said he’s interested in helping to save the train “because it’s part of our history.”
The Anacortes Railway Group initially proposed operating the train between Ben Root Skate Park and 34th Street. Group president Dave Sem said the non-profit backed off on that proposal because the council didn’t seem interested in seeing the train operational. Sem said the group’s priority is helping the city live up to the conditions in the 2012 agreement.
“If there’s a chance of having a running train, that would be the best thing for the train, we all know that,” Sem said. “With individuals like Mr. Bowman and others that have stepped forward, I know this could be done.”
He recommended the council reject Iwan’s proposal and establish a community task group to get the train on public display.
Council member Jeremy Carter seconded Council member Matt Miller’s motion to do just that.
“After all this time … I have not received one email, not one letter, not a single phone call that wants the city to sell the train,” Carter said. “At times, the City Council has made decisions based on how they feel the people want us to vote, but in this case, it is very clear that not a single person has reached out to say they want us to sell the train, except for the family that gave it to Anacortes.”
Walters warned that the train would not be operational under continued city ownership.
“It was a great accomplishment that it ever ran, but the person who ran it is no more, and we won’t be running it,” he said. “I think that a lot of people in the community seem to think there’s some hope that we could run it again and that is just not realistic. It’s not as if it couldn’t be accomplished, but we can’t pour the resources (into it) that would be required to accomplish it. There are more important things we need to provide for in the city of Anacortes.”
Council member Anthony Young disagreed, noting that the logistics of operating the train haven’t been fully explored by those in the know — including those who worked with Thompson, brought the train back to Anacortes from Seattle and “lovingly took care of it.”
