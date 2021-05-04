Several road projects are underway in Anacortes.
• Mount Erie Road is closed through Thursday for Puget Sound Energy’s installation of a new utility pole. The road and trails remain open for non-motorized use – pedestrians and bicyclists.
• Paving on K Avenue and 20th Streets is expected to be completed Wednesday, May 5.
• A section of asphalt on Whistle Lake Road at Dow Lane will be replaced from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday. There will be no vehicle access — other than emergency vehicles — to Dow Lane, Rykosa Lane, Whistle Lake Terrace or Whistle Lake. Traffic will be allowed once the new asphalt has cooled, the Public Works Department reported.
• Summit X Contractors will replace water mains in seven locations in the city from mid-May to October. Work will begin at 38th Street and V Avenue and is expected to take approximately three to four weeks, the Public Works Department reported.
Work will typically take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, although construction may be allowed during weekends if necessary, Public Works reported. During construction, there may be traffic detours and road closures.
