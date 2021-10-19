Island Hospital has parted ways with 23 staff members over the governor’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate, and the Anacortes School District reports losing one.
Workers in health care and school settings are now required to be vaccinated or receive an exemption, according to a proclamation from Gov. Jay Inslee.
That rule went into place at midnight Monday.
Island Hospital
Hospital CEO Charles Hall said the staff has been working to navigate the requirement and help employees as they decide whether the vaccine is right for them.
As of Tuesday morning, the overall employee vaccination rate was 94%, and was 97% among medical staff. Twelve employees resigned when the mandate was announced, and three more were terminated after they were noncompliant with the mandate, hospital spokesperson Laura Moroney said in an email.
Thirty-nine employees requested exemptions. Of those, 29 employees accepted the accommodations that came with the exemptions and two more are in process. Eight people did not accept and can no longer work at the hospital, Moroney said.
That means a total of 23 staff members of the 780 who were working at the hospital when Inslee announced the mandate have left the hospital.
Over the next few days, it will become clear what kind of challenges will hit the already understaffed hospital, Hall said.
Hospital volunteers also must be vaccinated, he said.
The hospital is using volunteers on a case-by-case basis; they were instrumental in the rollout of the vaccine this spring, Moroney said. The hospital recently brought on a new volunteer coordinator and will be looking to increase the use of those volunteers in the coming months.
School District
At the Anacortes School District, 4% of the district’s 427 employees received a medical or religious exemption and one person resigned due to the vaccine mandate.
All others are fully vaccinated, according to the district.
“I am grateful to our employees for complying with the state’s mandate,” Superintendent Justin Irish said in a statement. “I also want to thank our human resources department for working with our employees to gather this information, address concerns and process exemption requests.”
Those who have exemptions are required to follow extra safety measures, including double-masking and on-site COVID testing.
“I am also grateful to our community for continuing to follow health and safety guidelines,” Irish said in the statement. “We will get through this.”
All substitutes and workers at the schools must also meet the vaccine requirement. The district continues to look for people to help feel staffing shortages in transportation, custodial, food services and teaching.
Vaccines and stats
Island Hospital will know later this week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee whether it will be administering booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Booster shots for those who got the Pfizer shot at least six months ago are available to some people, including those who are 65 years or older, people 18 and older who live in long-term care facilities and those 50 and older who have underlying medical conditions.
The vaccine helps prevent serious illness due to COVID-19, Hall said. He also recommended again that people stay distant when sick, wear masks and wash their hands frequently.
Island Hospital saw 17 new people test positive with COVID-19 between Monday, Oct. 11 and Monday, Oct. 18, for 819 total since March 202.
Skagit County Public Health reported 382 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period running Oct. 10-16.
It marked the 10th consecutive seven-day, Sunday-through-Saturday period with 300 or more new cases, but was the fewest new cases since 372 were recorded from Sept. 5-11.
The 382 new cases include both positive PCR tests and positive antigen tests. Prior to Aug. 11, Public Health reported only positive PCR tests.
Among the new cases reported, 232 were from PCR tests and 150 from antigen tests.
There were five new deaths and 19 hospitalizations from Oct. 10-16.
The county has had 105 total COVID-19 deaths and 589 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic. The need for testing remains high, said Skagit County Public Health spokesperson Danica Sessions.
At the Skagit County Fairgrounds testing center, the typical wait time is 30 minutes to an hour.
Only people who live, work or go to school in Skagit County and who are symptomatic or had recent exposure have access to tests there. Those looking for Pfizer boosters can get an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.