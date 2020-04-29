By CEO Charles Hall
Every day our hospital staff receives contributions from the generous residents and businesses of Anacortes and the surrounding communities. These contributions include meals from local restaurants, homemade cloth masks, thank-you cards and letters, cash donations and much more.
The hospital campus has been decorated with dozens of uplifting signs, posters and banners. Our hardworking staff are very appreciative of the gracious gifts, acknowledgements and help given to us during this sobering period in our lives.
We anticipate that we will return services, including elective-surgery procedures, in the near future. Bringing our full array of services back depends on the Washington state and health-care industry standards, and we expect more discussion of these when Gov. Jay Inslee speaks on relaxing some directives in the coming week.
The hospital campus and the clinics are a very safe place to receive care. We have taken several measures to protect patients, family and staff.
• All who enter our buildings are screened, including a temperature check, and must wear a mask.
• We have limited entrances to ensure to control access and proper screening.
• We have limited visiting hours and the number of visitors allowed per patient.
• We are maintaining high-level cleaning standards for the hospital and clinics to keep our facility clean and safe.
We urge everyone to continue to take care of themselves, and not only for the pandemic-related issues. Waiting to take care of a medical issue can lead to more severe health challenges. Contact our call center at 360-293-3101 for appointments or referral to a triage nurse to help guide you.
COVID-19 testing is expanding here at Island Hospital and throughout Skagit County.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently modified the its guidelines for testing, which we follow closely. Along with shortness of breath, high temperature, cough and runny nose, additional symptoms are: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. We continue to test all admitted inpatients who show symptoms of respiratory illness as well those who come to our Emergency Department and Respiratory Clinic.
Skagit County Public Health is responsible for the surveillance testing of our county residents and tracking of “clusters” where a group of people may have been exposed. County Public Health has opened a mobile testing site at Skagit Valley College.
Last week, more than 200 first responders and health-care workers were been tested.
Starting this week, testing is open for:
• Any member of the public who has mild symptoms of COVID-19, such as cough or fever;
• Any member of the public whose doctor recommended them for testing;
• Any health-care workers or first responders, regardless of symptoms.
Remember, you must register online at www.skagitcounty.net. Those without internet access can call Skagit Public Health at 360-416-1500, or just show up. Preference will be given to those with reservations. The mobile testing site will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
We continue to see a slow growth in cases in our community and higher growth rate for our county. As of April 27, Island Hospital has tested 570 with 28 positives (4.7%). We have experienced no deaths.
For Skagit County there have 309 positive cases, with 40 hospitalized and 10 deaths. So far, 121 people have recovered. The county also has statistics by location that includes positive case ranges by ZIP code:
Anacortes – 20-29 cases
Burlington – 60-69
Mount Vernon (98273) – 100-109
Mount Vernon (98274) – 40-49
Sedro-Woolley – 30-39
Please continue to stay at home except for essential travel, follow safe-distancing directives and wear a mask when in public, especially inside public buildings such as grocery stores.
This is very important and I urge you to do so to protect employees of those businesses that are open. Thank you again for all of your support.
