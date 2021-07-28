Miller right choice for mayor
Do objective measurements favor Matt Miller for mayor?
I don’t know any of the mayoral candidates, and I probably wouldn’t recognize them on the street. I only know what I see in print and on broadcasts of the City Council meetings.
I believe an even-handed evaluation may support Matt Miller as follows:
– Management experience: military, a small private business history and continuing service on the Anacortes City Council;
– Chose to settle in Anacortes, of all the places he has lived, and to voluntarily serve here. This seems to be evidence of genuine, reasoned commitment to the community, and to improve its future;
– Actual experience of the challenges/hardships faced by private businesses. Miller seems to recognize that perhaps the most reliable economic future for the town depends on attracting tourism (with the taxes that follow). This is probably a reason he had supported – in principle – the keeping of the Tommy Thompson train as an attraction here in Anacortes;
– Doesn’t appear beholden to any particular groups or interests;
– No support for immoderate city outlays noted.
Lynn Schiveley
Anacortes
