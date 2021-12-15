In Washington (and nationwide), public schools are chronically underfunded. State funding alone does not provide enough money to support the quality of education and services we as a community have come to expect.
If forced to operate with nothing more than state funding, our schools would be operating at “just good enough” levels. But we justifiably want more than “good enough.”
In February, we’ll be asked to renew our commitment to a level of excellence that Anacortes schools have come to be known for. Proposition 1 is an Education Programs and Operations levy, while Proposition 2 is a Replacement Technology and Capital levy. Neither is new. Each is a renewal of what we approved in 2018; when combined, the estimated rate of $1.28 per $1,000 of assessed property value is less than what we approved in 2018.
Renewing these levies will ensure our students retain smaller class sizes; Advanced Placement, Highly Capable, and Career and Technical Education courses; mental health counselors and nurses; extracurricular activities; safe and technology up-to-date facilities; and custodial and food services. If these levies are not approved, we’ll have chosen “good enough” for our children.
We should continue our commitment to Anacortes students by partnering with the district to provide the first-class educational opportunities for which our community is so well known. Vote “yes” on Proposition 1 and 2.
