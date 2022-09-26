This is in reply to the Sept. 21 Letter to the Editor, “Swift action needed to protect city.”
I wish to point out a few false conclusions that letter made about the unhoused population of Anacortes.
This is in reply to the Sept. 21 Letter to the Editor, “Swift action needed to protect city.”
I wish to point out a few false conclusions that letter made about the unhoused population of Anacortes.
The first, as laid out in an inventory of drug and other petty crime incidents, is that these are all perpetuated by the unhoused. Yet, there is no evidence given to support this claim. Rather, this is a call to find an easy scapegoat and to employ a simplistic solution.
The truth is, not all of the unhoused are drug addicts. The reasons for their homelessness can be complex and heartbreaking. Some of these residents would like nothing more than to share their stories with you, if you might have the time to listen.
However, during the mentioned City Council meeting of Sept. 19, a speaker referred to their fellow human beings as a “metastasizing spread.” Another called this situation a “migration into town.” In fact, according to the Anacortes Housing Affordability and Community Services Committee, a large percentage of the Anacortes unhoused are from Anacortes — they are not all “outsiders” and certainly not deserving to be considered a malignancy.
But whether they are local or not, drug addicts or not, have mental health issues or not, they are all human beings, and we should work toward helping rather than castigating them. HACS is doing good work toward this, and it is in that direction the hand-wringers should direct their attention.
Finally, the writer’s call for “Zero Tolerance” is puzzling, since they offer no concrete examples of how that would work. Will the APD tow every RV and leave their owners out in the cold? Arrest every sidewalk sitter? Jail anyone who might look unhoused? That is not what a free society is about.
Christopher Stone
Anacortes
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.