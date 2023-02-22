I completely agree with the two well-stated Letters To The Editor (Feb. 15) regarding housing and tall buildings that the city is advocating for. What a disaster for the future of Anacortes. But party on for developers!
The city argues that they are providing affordable housing that will attract and allow future city employees to be able to work and live in Anacortes. I'm not sure how the city can guarantee that some future city job candidate will be able to get one of these supposed affordable units? Guess that's where going with high-density housing solves the problem, leaving us with heavy traffic, congestion and higher taxes to expand all those city services that will follow, and in the end, still have an affordability problem. Welcome to capitalism in a beautiful location.
This issue is vexing many cities across the country that exist in a desirable location. And I have yet to find one that has solved the problem. It is not an easy problem to solve without public or private funding to address it as does the Anacortes Family Center, or the local Indian Tribes for their constituents, both of which are doing a great job.
At minimum, the issue of allowing higher buildings to "solve" the housing affordability problem should at least be put to a vote of the people. This decision affects all taxpayers in this city. I am not seeing any leadership from the city to allow the people to have a say in this decision, which will have huge impacts to the city. My experience along with others who have attended related meetings on this topic come away with the same impression that the city is not listening to the people. A vote of the people would clear that up.
