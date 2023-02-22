I completely agree with the two well-stated Letters To The Editor (Feb. 15) regarding housing and tall buildings that the city is advocating for. What a disaster for the future of Anacortes. But party on for developers!

The city argues that they are providing affordable housing that will attract and allow future city employees to be able to work and live in Anacortes. I'm not sure how the city can guarantee that some future city job candidate will be able to get one of these supposed affordable units? Guess that's where going with high-density housing solves the problem, leaving us with heavy traffic, congestion and higher taxes to expand all those city services that will follow, and in the end, still have an affordability problem. Welcome to capitalism in a beautiful location.


