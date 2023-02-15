Driving down Commercial in Anacortes last week made me realize how disappointed I was in the outcome of the Feb. 6 City Council meeting. For me, the absence of tall buildings is one thing giving this town its unique, small-town feeling, which many of us have wanted to preserve. That said, it is clear things will change.

The mood at the council meeting was for action now on what has been a multi-year process regarding a 2020 moratorium on building bonus-height five-story, versus four-story, buildings in the R4 zone. The moratorium, due to end April 3, resulted from citizen outcries about Fidalgo Flats, behind Starbucks. The “bonus height” is dependent on having a certain percentage of low-income apartments (too much paperwork, say owners) or a certain percentage of 600-square-foot apartments. Smaller equals more affordable is the idea.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.