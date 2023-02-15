Driving down Commercial in Anacortes last week made me realize how disappointed I was in the outcome of the Feb. 6 City Council meeting. For me, the absence of tall buildings is one thing giving this town its unique, small-town feeling, which many of us have wanted to preserve. That said, it is clear things will change.
The mood at the council meeting was for action now on what has been a multi-year process regarding a 2020 moratorium on building bonus-height five-story, versus four-story, buildings in the R4 zone. The moratorium, due to end April 3, resulted from citizen outcries about Fidalgo Flats, behind Starbucks. The “bonus height” is dependent on having a certain percentage of low-income apartments (too much paperwork, say owners) or a certain percentage of 600-square-foot apartments. Smaller equals more affordable is the idea.
Sixty percent of apartments at Fidalgo Flats are 600 square feet or less. But according to their website, the monthly income of a renter must be three times the rent. With a limit of two people in those smaller apartments and utilities extra, one wonders if the city's goal has been met, especially for people in service industries. It doesn’t seem so.
For five-story buildings, Councilman Ryan Walters offered modifications such as disallowing rooftop gardens, increasing the percentage of 600-square-foot apartments from 25% up to 30-50%, shifting the affected area westward to O Avenue, not M Avenue, etc.
Prior to the council meeting, regulations prohibiting use of the 600-square-foot apartments as short-term rentals was discussed in the city's housing committee. Given the intent to provide housing for local residents, it seems imperative these regulations be adopted.
Lastly, I ask if the benefits of these small apartments/five-story buildings outweigh the myriad detriments expressed by citizens in opposition. I don’t believe so.
