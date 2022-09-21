At the Sept. 19 meeting of the Anacortes City Council, almost a dozen citizens spoke about their personal experiences with homeless individuals, aggressive panhandlers, occupants of RVs, drug dealers and break-ins.

They described the declining level of public safety that is occurring in our community. A jogger who now avoids the Tommy Thompson Trail, a naturalist who now avoids the forest land trails, a business owner whose customers avoid their store because of transients in the vicinity. The common thread of their remarks was "Don't let Anacortes become the next Seattle, San Francisco or Portland."

