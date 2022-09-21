...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Letter to the Editor: Swift action needed to protect city
At the Sept. 19 meeting of the Anacortes City Council, almost a dozen citizens spoke about their personal experiences with homeless individuals, aggressive panhandlers, occupants of RVs, drug dealers and break-ins.
They described the declining level of public safety that is occurring in our community. A jogger who now avoids the Tommy Thompson Trail, a naturalist who now avoids the forest land trails, a business owner whose customers avoid their store because of transients in the vicinity. The common thread of their remarks was "Don't let Anacortes become the next Seattle, San Francisco or Portland."
At the end of the public comments session, Mayor Matt Miller spoke and restated his campaign promise to address the safety and quality of life issues that were highlighted. However, he ended by listing the state laws and court decisions that impact the ability of the police and law enforcement to deal with drug dealing and transients. This was very disappointing.
The leaders of Anacortes need to set a Zero Tolerance policy for individuals sleeping on the streets, violating the existing ordinance for living in RVs on our streets, dealing drugs and turning our public areas into campsites. The mayor needs to put an item at the top of the agenda for all City Council meetings to report to the community about concrete steps that have been taken to promote the Zero Tolerance policy. Finally, everyone who has been impacted by these issues needs to continue to come to the meetings and tell of their experience and keep the mayor and council focused.
Quality of life in a community can change in two directions; It can either get better or it can get worse. Right now in Anacortes, it is getting worse. The time has come to start making it better.
