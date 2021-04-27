Stopping drivers for expired tags too risky
If we don’t pay our property taxes or our income taxes, the government doesn’t tase us, arrest us, handcuff us, shoot us and maybe kill us.
Why does the government use law enforcement to enforce expired license tags?
The police maintain that traffic surveillance and control is all about safety. What do license tags have to do with safety?
Giving a motorist a ticket for expired license tags is simply raising revenue for the government.
Whether you live in your house or not, you still pay property taxes. An option might be to collect the license tax whether you drive or not. This would eliminate the police and the disasters that often result.
When the police stop a motorist for expired tags, it sometimes leads to death. And then it escalates as protestors are pepper-sprayed, tear-gassed, hit with rubber bullets and maybe killed.
The cost of this enforcement night after night is in the millions and the lawsuits that follow more millions. Crazy.
Wes Wolfe
Anacortes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.