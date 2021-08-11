Farnsworth for School Board
I support and endorse Diana Farnsworth and will be voting for her this November. As a former Anacortes High School ASB president, I am well-versed in the needs of our students. A desire to be heard, a desire to be included, a desire to be valued.
Diana is not only dedicated to listening to students, but to learning from them. She knows our voices are often hushed and wants to amplify them. She knows we are typically excluded from decision-making and wants to offer us a seat. She knows we tend to be dismissed because of our age and thus “lack of life experience” and wants to recognize and empower us.
I’m supporting Diana because of how much she cares. She is the most humble, loving, understanding, empathetic and overall real human I’ve ever met. She is authentic and kind, committed to prioritizing students’ needs over all else. Whether that be mental/emotional support, opportunities and curriculum to prepare them for success, or more equitable policies so that every student feels represented and valued, she knows that every student will have different needs and is ready to put in the work necessary to meet them all.
Allie Perez
Anacortes
Small town
or big
development?
Thirty-plus years ago, my husband and I moved here from Seattle to enjoy the close-knit community feel and breathe the fresh air.
Since this time, we have seen so many changes that we’re told is for the good of the town. For years many of us average- income citizens have asked for a big-box store to purchase underwear, shoes, household items and such so we didn’t need to go off island to spend our money. We were told that city planning wanted to keep this town a small time feel and retirement community.
Now we have a five-story apartment going in, and we live off of 32nd and they’re building two duplexes, and two four-story structures with five units each. All of these units will have access by alley only.
What the heck? We’re either small town or big development. Where will all these people shop, and where will all the extra cars park? What is wrong with the scenario? We want answers. Our little alley is only one block long, and we have no storm drain.
Again, we want answers.
Paula Wood
Anacortes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.