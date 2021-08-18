Miller is right man for the job
With the primary over, I invite Anacortes residents to take a sober look at our mayoral candidates. It is not enough to say “either one would do a good job.” We have two very different candidates.
Councilman Matt Miller is the level-headed, experienced leader Anacortes needs right now. He’s the grownup in the room who is able to come up with sensible and effective, longterm solutions.
The mayor represents the citizens, and it matters where the mayor stands on important issues like education and policing. If you aren’t conversant in CRT or CSE, I invite you to be better informed. Read critiques on CRT and CSE, thoroughly. Then ask or read where each candidate stands.
I’d like the mayor of Anacortes to be focused on addressing the needs of Anacortes, not kowtowing to political bosses at the state level. Matt Miller is a long-time Anacortes resident, family man and business operator who has the long-term interests of Anacortes in mind. Regardless how you voted in the primary, dig down on the important local issues. I’ll be voting for Matt Miller.
Michael Bastrom
Anacortes
