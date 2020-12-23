Thankful for helpers
It was a surprise to see the extensive article about my rescue in the Dec. 16 Anacortes American.
Indeed, my boat flipped as I was returning to Anacortes from Cypress. Unexpectedly, a wind had comae up and proved to be too much for the smaller floats I was trialing on my small trimaran.
Luckily, my phone did not get wet. When I was finally able to get onto the upturned hull of the boat, the wind had calmed, the boat was stable and I was able to connect with the Coast Guard after calling 911.
Little did I know about Guy Mitchell with the M/V Guemes and the Samish state ferry boat staff being involved. My appreciation is extended to them, as well as the Coast Guard who came from Bellingham and the four men who ultimately rescued me. These are definitely waters to be respected, and I am grateful for all the assistance provided.
Tom Flanagan
Anacortes
